Wedbush Reiterates Neutral Rating for LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $155.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $135.00. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LGI Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.71.

NASDAQ LGIH traded down $3.05 on Wednesday, hitting $171.57. 2,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,603. The company has a current ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.44 and a 200-day moving average of $123.44. LGI Homes has a 12 month low of $62.87 and a 12 month high of $179.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $1.58. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $705.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LGI Homes news, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 9,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.58, for a total value of $1,295,168.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,581.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,340 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total value of $502,336.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,092 shares of company stock worth $10,099,846. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

