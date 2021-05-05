Wedbush Reiterates Neutral Rating for Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $176.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist cut shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.47.

NASDAQ PFPT opened at $171.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Proofpoint has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $174.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of -62.45 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.67.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Proofpoint will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total transaction of $644,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,025,354.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $286,242.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $572,484.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,817 shares of company stock worth $1,904,117. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Proofpoint by 2,075.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Proofpoint by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Proofpoint by 2,376.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

