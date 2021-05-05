Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 76.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,955 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $458,957,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,275,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,474,940,000 after purchasing an additional 765,752 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $106,950,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $678,548,000 after purchasing an additional 651,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,484,794 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $236,097,000 after purchasing an additional 582,526 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,649.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $191.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $89.10 and a one year high of $216.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a PE ratio of -360.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.26 and its 200 day moving average is $173.16.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.99%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.32.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

