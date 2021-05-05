Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,701 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,266 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 7.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 551 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 95.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $1,051,702.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,965.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,029,555.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on COO. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.85.

COO stock opened at $411.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $392.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.06. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.57, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $268.92 and a 1-year high of $415.96.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $680.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.67 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

