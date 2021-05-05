Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 87.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. PFG Advisors increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $218.57 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $272.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.67.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total value of $1,029,349.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,833,453.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total transaction of $879,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,222 shares of company stock worth $9,185,473. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.89.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.