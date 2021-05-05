Wedbush Securities Inc. Invests $617,000 in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,764 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $586,000. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SLP opened at $57.53 on Wednesday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $90.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 112.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $1,644,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,519,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,765,022.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Ralph sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $421,700.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,000 shares of company stock worth $5,259,860. Insiders own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

