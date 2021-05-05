Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH bought a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 82,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,715,000. QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 174,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 32,058 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on International Paper from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.78.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $60.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a 1 year low of $29.76 and a 1 year high of $60.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.92. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.30 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

