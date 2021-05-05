Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 28 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROP. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $447.67.

ROP opened at $448.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $418.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $343.24 and a fifty-two week high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.563 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

