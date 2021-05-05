Wedbush Upgrades KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to “Outperform”

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.21.

KEY opened at $22.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.83.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $520,289.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,754.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,897 shares of company stock valued at $3,451,012 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 100,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 9.7% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 11.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,437,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,728,000 after acquiring an additional 149,128 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,514,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,134,000 after acquiring an additional 739,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

