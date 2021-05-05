Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Harbour Energy (HBRIY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS: HBRIY) in the last few weeks:

5/4/2021 – Harbour Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/26/2021 – Harbour Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.25 price target on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Harbour Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/15/2021 – Harbour Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/13/2021 – Harbour Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Harbour Energy plc is an independent oil and gas company. Harbour Energy plc, formerly known as Premier Oil plc, is based in UK. "

Shares of HBRIY opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. Harbour Energy plc has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $0.75.

Chrysaor Holdings Limited operates as an exploration and production company. The company offers development and commercialization of dormant oil and gas discoveries and incremental reserves in the North Sea. Chrysaor Holdings Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

