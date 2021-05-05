Well Done LLC Acquires 225 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Well Done LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $1,045,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,984,000 after purchasing an additional 489,453 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,839,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,188,000 after purchasing an additional 44,686 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,234,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,606,000 after purchasing an additional 143,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,233,000 after purchasing an additional 349,100 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $1.38 on Wednesday, reaching $146.05. 33,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,669. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.84 and its 200-day moving average is $125.31. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $70.54 and a one year high of $145.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $58.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.62%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

