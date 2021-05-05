Well Done LLC Has $671,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Well Done LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RPV. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 95.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1,587.4% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000.

Shares of RPV stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $78.57. 63,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,488. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.70. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $39.68 and a one year high of $78.40.

