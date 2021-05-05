Well Done LLC Raises Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,972 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,616,206,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in McDonald’s by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $219,448,000 after purchasing an additional 557,891 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $326,661,000 after purchasing an additional 404,133 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after purchasing an additional 401,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,703,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,009,212,000 after purchasing an additional 344,384 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.05. 50,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,132,634. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $167.85 and a one year high of $238.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $229.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.48.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.37.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

