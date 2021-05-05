Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $2,850.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,473.33.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,306.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,191.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,922.44. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,323.30 and a 12-month high of $2,431.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 2,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,215,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 838 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Montis Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

