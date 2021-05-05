WESCO International (WCC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. WESCO International has set its FY 2021

Investors that are interested in registering for the company's conference call can do so using this link.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. WESCO International’s revenue was up 96.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect WESCO International to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $92.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.39. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $22.18 and a fifty-two week high of $95.19.

In other WESCO International news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 3,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $320,563.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,111.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $66,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,757.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,961 shares of company stock valued at $491,360. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WCC shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on WESCO International from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

