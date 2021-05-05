West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 111.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WST. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

WST opened at $329.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.94 and a 1-year high of $334.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $298.60 and a 200-day moving average of $287.67. The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.86, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

