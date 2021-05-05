Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.97

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.97 and last traded at $20.92, with a volume of 14938 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WES shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $647.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.07 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.25%.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 11,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $198,375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WES. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 305.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 12.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

