Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.471 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.

Westlake Chemical Partners has raised its dividend by 30.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Westlake Chemical Partners has a payout ratio of 89.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Westlake Chemical Partners to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.9%.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WLKP traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,494. The stock has a market cap of $956.36 million, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $27.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.72. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, Director G Stephen Finley purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.47 per share, with a total value of $93,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $93,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

WLKP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.