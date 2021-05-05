Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on May 27th

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.471 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

Westlake Chemical Partners has raised its dividend payment by 30.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Westlake Chemical Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 89.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Westlake Chemical Partners to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.9%.

NYSE:WLKP traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,494. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $27.45. The firm has a market cap of $956.36 million, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.86.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 6.83%. On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director G Stephen Finley bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.47 per share, for a total transaction of $93,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,880. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WLKP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

