Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.41 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. On average, analysts expect Westport Fuel Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WPRT stock opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $966.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.57 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.22. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $12.95.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $4.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

