WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

WRK traded up $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.97. The company had a trading volume of 73,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,566. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.38. WestRock has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $58.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.08 and a 200-day moving average of $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 20.10%.

In other WestRock news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WRK has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

