Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $50.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $37.00. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.58% from the company’s previous close.

WY has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens downgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $39.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.59 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.25. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $40.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,569,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,796 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 515,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after acquiring an additional 186,386 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,915,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 257.9% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 53,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 38,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

