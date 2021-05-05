Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WPM opened at $42.34 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.59, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.58.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

