Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 151 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 232.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $17,178,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in IDEX by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in IDEX by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,193,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in IDEX by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 733,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,132,000 after buying an additional 46,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

IEX stock opened at $227.34 on Wednesday. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.86 and a fifty-two week high of $235.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $214.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IEX. DA Davidson lifted their price target on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.44.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

