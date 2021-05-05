Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 487 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 113.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 915 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 38.9% during the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 137,559 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after acquiring an additional 38,558 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.8% during the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 19,931 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.3% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,873 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 30.2% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BUD shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, February 26th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $70.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $142.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.78, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $37.93 and a fifty-two week high of $72.41.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.59 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.29%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

