Whittier Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 893 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its stake in SEI Investments by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 31,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 120,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,948,000 after buying an additional 54,778 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 8,754 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 278,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,004,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,613,000 after buying an additional 22,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

SEIC stock opened at $62.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $63.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.59.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $289,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,874.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 54,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $3,145,302.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,356,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,552,141.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,994 shares of company stock valued at $6,373,795 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SEIC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.38.

SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

