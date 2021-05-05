Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) by 68.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 519.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 19,813 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF alerts:

EPP stock opened at $52.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.35 and a 200 day moving average of $49.27. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $35.08 and a twelve month high of $53.17.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.