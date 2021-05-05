Whittier Trust Co. Sells 1,861 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 74.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 171,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 71,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 170,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after purchasing an additional 33,488 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $344,070.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $155,505.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,620. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REXR. TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $54.96 on Wednesday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.68 and a 1-year high of $57.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 6.46. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

