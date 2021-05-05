WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 1.78%. WideOpenWest updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of WideOpenWest stock traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $15.42. The stock had a trading volume of 508,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,569. WideOpenWest has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.68 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.10.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.