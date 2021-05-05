Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $232.83.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WLTW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cortland Associates Inc. MO grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 215,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 9.3% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 145,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,300,000 after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 61.3% during the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 7,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth about $1,815,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WLTW traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $263.49. 3,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.36. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $179.31 and a fifty-two week high of $264.61. The firm has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 0.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

