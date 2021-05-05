WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) PT Raised to $33.00 at Morgan Stanley

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WSC. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. WillScot Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.64.

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $28.53 on Monday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.63.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $437.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.65 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $9,902,516.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $466,480,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth $43,090,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,663,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,626 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth $17,024,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,933,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,661,000 after purchasing an additional 680,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,270,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,804,000 after purchasing an additional 659,501 shares during the last quarter. 29.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

