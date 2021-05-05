Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Wingstop from $187.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen cut their price target on Wingstop from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush raised their price target on Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Wingstop from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.88.

WING stock opened at $160.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.00. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $112.47 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,172,133. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,368 shares of company stock valued at $942,512. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,435,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,482,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Wingstop by 780.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 233,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,970,000 after purchasing an additional 207,095 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Wingstop by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 437,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,053,000 after purchasing an additional 122,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wingstop by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 173,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,106,000 after purchasing an additional 97,504 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

