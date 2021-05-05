Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.19% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “WIPRO LTD-ADR provides comprehensive IT solutions and services, including systems integration, Information Systems outsourcing, package implementation, software application development and maintenance, and research and development services to corporations globally. Wipro Limited is the first PCMM Level 5 and SEI CMM Level certified IT Services Company globally. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Nomura raised Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wipro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Wipro stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.26. The stock had a trading volume of 14,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. Wipro has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.00.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Wipro will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WIT. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Wipro by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Wipro by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,366,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,670,000 after acquiring an additional 643,077 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. raised its position in Wipro by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 29,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 448.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 399,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 326,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Wipro during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides IT and IT-enabled services which include IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, BPO services, cloud, mobility and analytics services, research and development and hardware and software design.

