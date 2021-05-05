Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the March 31st total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wireless Telecom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wireless Telecom Group in a research note on Monday.

Get Wireless Telecom Group alerts:

WTT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.86. 9 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,584. Wireless Telecom Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wireless Telecom Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,122,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,804 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.17% of Wireless Telecom Group worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers RF components and integrated subsystems for use in small cell deployments, distributed antenna systems, in-building wireless solutions, and cellular base-stations.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Wireless Telecom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wireless Telecom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.