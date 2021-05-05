Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at B. Riley in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Wireless Telecom Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 17th.

Get Wireless Telecom Group alerts:

Shares of Wireless Telecom Group stock opened at $1.85 on Monday. Wireless Telecom Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wireless Telecom Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,122,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,804 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.17% of Wireless Telecom Group worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers RF components and integrated subsystems for use in small cell deployments, distributed antenna systems, in-building wireless solutions, and cellular base-stations.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Wireless Telecom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wireless Telecom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.