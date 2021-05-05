Wirex Token Price Reaches $0.0149 on Major Exchanges (WXT)

Wirex Token (CURRENCY:WXT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. During the last week, Wirex Token has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. Wirex Token has a market capitalization of $59.48 million and approximately $6.31 million worth of Wirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wirex Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0149 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00067579 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.45 or 0.00262317 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $652.36 or 0.01137393 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00031685 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $416.25 or 0.00725735 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,385.47 or 1.00051809 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Wirex Token

Wirex Token was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Wirex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,500,000 coins. Wirex Token’s official website is wirexapp.com. Wirex Token’s official Twitter account is @wirexapp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Introducing Wirex token (WXT), a brand-new native cryptocurrency from a payment platform, providing heavily-reduced fees, exclusive merchant offers super-charged rewards and more. Wirex Token (WXT) is a utility token based on the Stellar blockchain which will be issued by Wirex (Gibraltar) Limited. Wirex (Gibraltar) Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wirex UK. “

