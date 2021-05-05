Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Price Target Raised to $118.00 at Truist

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) had its target price raised by Truist from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $127.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Woodward has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $130.00. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.60.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $581.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.50 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.32%.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 47,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $5,790,376.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,205,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 36,300 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.94, for a total value of $4,208,622.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,287,176.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,204 shares of company stock valued at $15,487,965. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodward by 333.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Woodward by 272.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Woodward by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

