Workiva (NYSE:WK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.190–0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $418 million-$420 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $410.60 million.Workiva also updated its FY21 guidance to ($0.19)-($0.15) EPS.

Shares of NYSE WK traded up $5.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.81. The stock had a trading volume of 519 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,662. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.90 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.70 and its 200-day moving average is $88.53. Workiva has a 52 week low of $37.74 and a 52 week high of $114.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.43 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Workiva will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.71.

In other Workiva news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total value of $747,041.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,113,901.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,534 shares of company stock valued at $9,417,163. Insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

