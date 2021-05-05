WOWswap (WOW) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $65,922.00

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. WOWswap has a total market cap of $12.71 million and $65,922.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WOWswap has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar. One WOWswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $49.07 or 0.00085794 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00068664 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.41 or 0.00266467 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $656.60 or 0.01147957 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00032829 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.60 or 0.00728357 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,947.42 or 0.99562761 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

WOWswap Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,016 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io.

WOWswap's official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io.

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

