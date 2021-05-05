Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,130.00 (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for $7.09 or 0.00012364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $465,121.36 and $1,130.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00067777 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.59 or 0.00262644 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $657.01 or 0.01145913 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00031923 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.43 or 0.00726316 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,515.47 or 1.00314624 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.