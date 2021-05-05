Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.98 Billion

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for $657.69 or 0.01156880 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $4.98 billion and $526.01 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00069945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.29 or 0.00267875 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004103 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00031902 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $421.31 or 0.00741078 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,917.76 or 1.00118225 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001737 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 7,564,942 coins. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

