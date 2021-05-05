Wright Investors Service Inc. Acquires 83 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,269 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises about 1.6% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.7% in the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.2% in the first quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT traded up $2.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.20. The stock had a trading volume of 277,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,499,951. The stock has a market cap of $120.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $48.53 and a one year high of $146.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.03 and a 200-day moving average of $101.35.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.08.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.