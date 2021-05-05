Wright Investors Service Inc. Boosts Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,912 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDX. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp raised shares of FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.56.

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total transaction of $333,603.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,251 shares of company stock worth $38,573,231 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX traded up $4.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $308.99. 102,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,453,151. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $281.81 and its 200 day moving average is $270.38. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $103.40 and a 52 week high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

