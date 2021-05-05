Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 69.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,209 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 345 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 209.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RIO. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Societe Generale raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of RIO traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.25. 140,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,390,449. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $44.21 and a twelve month high of $92.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $112.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.21.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.63%.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

