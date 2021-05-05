Wright Investors Service Inc. Sells 49 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Wright Investors Service Inc. reduced its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,713,083,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,989,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,419,371,000 after purchasing an additional 448,585 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,546,573,000 after buying an additional 3,043,637 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,945,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,245,613,000 after buying an additional 450,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,883,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,532,901,000 after purchasing an additional 35,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $227.73. 219,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,184,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $194.03 and a one year high of $319.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.78.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $18.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.73.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

