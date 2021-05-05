WT Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 6,206 Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

WT Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,206 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,619 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $320,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,889 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,986 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXPE. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Expedia Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.31.

NASDAQ EXPE traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $172.99. The company had a trading volume of 29,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,049. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.43 and its 200-day moving average is $142.80. The stock has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.39 and a 52 week high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.