WT Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

WT Wealth Management boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,869 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises 1.4% of WT Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 38,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 14,150 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 22,981.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,372,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 19,814 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.36. 8,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,664. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.94. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $44.58.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.