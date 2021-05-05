WT Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

WT Wealth Management lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 252.8% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.21.

NYSE UPS traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $215.02. 95,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,806,852. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.85 and a 1 year high of $215.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

