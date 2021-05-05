xBTC Market Cap Hits $3.91 Million (xBTC)

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One xBTC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00001259 BTC on popular exchanges. xBTC has a total market capitalization of $3.91 million and $30,402.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, xBTC has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00068391 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.88 or 0.00262930 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $657.78 or 0.01146279 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00032308 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $416.79 or 0.00726325 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,044.89 or 0.99409315 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About xBTC

xBTC’s total supply is 9,181,073 coins and its circulating supply is 5,415,637 coins. xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official. xBTC’s official website is xbtc.fi. xBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@Social.Capital.

xBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy xBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

