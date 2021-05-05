Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share.

XLNX traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.47. The stock had a trading volume of 94,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,582. Xilinx has a 1-year low of $80.45 and a 1-year high of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

XLNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen increased their target price on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.47.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

